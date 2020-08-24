Pro-police picketers interrupted by Black Lives Matter protestors

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A pro-police rally in the North End of Burlington was cut short by protesters representing Black Lives Matter.

“We’re actually not protesting, we are here in support of the brave men and women who come out every single day to protect us let alone protect the folks behind me,” said Paul Decelles in an interview with WCAX Sunday.

But during the interview with Decelles, Black Lives Matter protestors chanted and obstructed our camera with signs. The counter-protesters wouldn’t let us speak to anyone from the pro-police rally on camera, and none of them wanted to be interviewed.

Both parties stayed at the corner of North Avenue and Leddy Park Road on Sunday for a couple hours, waving to passing cars.

Ultimately, police supporters decided to leave the area.

The standoff comes a day after a Black Lives Matter march down Church Street.

Participants left their signs slamming the Blue Lives Matter motto outside the Burlington Police Department’s lobby.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.