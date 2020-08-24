Advertisement

Rutland restaurants take advantage of new space for seating

A project to widen the sidewalks in Rutland has given restaurants more space for diners during the pandemic.
A project to widen the sidewalks in Rutland has given restaurants more space for diners during the pandemic.(WCAX)
By Olivia Lyons
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 4:43 PM EDT
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Center Street in Rutland has undergone a transformation this summer, but did it pay off? Rutland City Mayor Dave Allaire says yes.

Earlier this summer, the city widened the sidewalks to help create places for restaurants to put tables outside. The changes allow business owners to accommodate more people during the pandemic.

"Anytime I have driven down through there in the evening, the tables are full. I think the restaurants taking advantage of it are very happy; it helps out with their business. I think it's a success and something we should maybe look at doing more of," Allaire said.

Allaire says the downtown partnership and business owners have been talking about coordinating weekend events, but he doesn’t know of any set plans yet.

