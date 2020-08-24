South Burlington Fire Dept. handing out masks

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The South Burlington Fire Department is handing out masks as part of the state-wide mask-up initiative.

Vermonters have made 300,000 re-usable face masks, and nearly 5,000 of them were sent to South Burlington.

After ensuring every child, teacher and faculty member received a mask at local school districts, the fire department, and city officials now have about 200 masks available for the general public. South Burlington Fire Marshal Terry Francis says he’s hopes having masks on hand will help maintain the momentum towards a safer state.

“It’s all the work of Vermonters doing this that has allowed the state to open up slowly and responsibly and allowed us to start getting back to normal,” Francis said.

Masks can be picked up at the fire station on Dorset Street and the city hall building next door during normal business hours Monday through Friday.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.