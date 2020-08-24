Advertisement

St. Albans man caught driving stolen car

A St. Albans man is caught stealing a car.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - A man is behind bars for taking a stolen car on a joy ride.

Police arrested Travis Merritt, 39, of St. Albans. They say people saw a red pickup truck driving recklessly with debris falling out of the bed in St. Albans. That’s when police learned it was stolen from someone in Swanton. St. Albans officers found the car speeding down a road. They conducted a stop and arrested Merrit. He’s scheduled to appear in Franklin County Court Monday.

