Storm damages cottages, creates waterspout over lake

WOLFEBORO, N.H. (AP) - A strong storm damaged vacation cottages on New Hampshire’s Lake Winnipesaukee Saturday.

The system brought fierce winds and heavy rain and created a waterspout that was spotted over the lake.

WMUR-TV reports that at Clearwater Lodges in Wolfeboro, two cottages were destroyed and others were damaged when trees fell in the storm.

No injuries were reported. Forecasters had placed the area under a tornado warning earlier Saturday.

The National Weather Service planned to dispatch a team to Wolfeboro on Sunday to inspect damage.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.