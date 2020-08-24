Advertisement

Task force emails show early division on economic reopening

Gov. Chris Sununu
Gov. Chris Sununu
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The task force advising New Hampshire’s governor about reopening the state’s economy during the coronavirus pandemic hosts public call-in sessions each week, but it also has heard plenty via email since it began its work in April.

Nearly 1,800 messages were sent to members between April 22 and May 1, when The Associated Press requested copies.

The emails, which were turned over two and a half months later, show stark divisions over what should reopen and what should stay closed.

Hair salon owners were particularly vocal, as were those pushing for the reopening of campgrounds and golf courses.

