Three people injured in Castleton stabbing

Castleton stabbing
Castleton stabbing(AP Images)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CASTLETON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Castelton man is in trouble after a stabbing at an off-campus party early Monday morning.

It happened on Mechanic Street around 12:30 a.m. Police say Karl Buch, 20, was involved in a fight and three were hospitalized with stab wounds. Two of the victims were treated and released and the third is in stable condition.

Buch has been cited for aggravated assault.

Police are still investigating but say it doesn’t appear to be drug-related.

