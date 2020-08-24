Advertisement

University of Vermont move-in day begins Tuesday

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - University of Vermont students will return to their residence halls on campus starting Tuesday.

The on-campus move-in normally happens on a weekend. To reduce the number of students and families on campus at any one time, it will occur over several days this year.

Students must receive a negative test before they even get to Burlington. They are tested when they arrive at campus and then weekly until mid-September.

UVM provides updates on back-to-school COVID-19 plans

Classes begin Monday, August 31.

