University of Vermont move-in day begins Tuesday
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - University of Vermont students will return to their residence halls on campus starting Tuesday.
The on-campus move-in normally happens on a weekend. To reduce the number of students and families on campus at any one time, it will occur over several days this year.
Students must receive a negative test before they even get to Burlington. They are tested when they arrive at campus and then weekly until mid-September.
Classes begin Monday, August 31.
