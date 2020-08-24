Advertisement

UVM study finds anti-bias training had minimal effect on police behavior

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In light of the killing of George Floyd and other incidents across the country, a new study from the University of Vermont finds anti-bias police training only had a small effect on police behavior.

The study looks at police stops in seven Vermont towns and cities and by Vermont State Police from 2015 to 2019. The research found racial disparities in traffic stops continues, with Black drivers still more likely to be stopped and searched than white drivers, and less likely -- in all but one town -- to be found with contraband.

Researchers did find progress in some departments. They say the Vermont State Police has been a leader in investing in training and the use of data, although the 2019 data showed a widening of some disparities after several years of declines. They say South Burlington has also seen declines in arrest and search rate disparities.

