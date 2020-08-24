Vermont extends emergency court rules until new year

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont has extended the emergency rules for how its courts operate during the pandemic until the start of the new year.

The judicial emergency declared in March means that jury trials are not being held and many court hearings are taking place online or over the phone, the court said.

People must go through a health screening before entering a courthouse, wear a facial covering and stay at least 6 feet away from others.

The Vermont Supreme Court has also tweaked its rules to allow individuals participating in proceedings other than hearings to access court buildings.

