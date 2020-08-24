Vermont Red Cross volunteer to help with California wildfire relief

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - A local Red Cross volunteer is among those from our region heading to California to help people affected by the wildfires.

According to the American Red Cross, St. Albans-based volunteer Rebecca Stucke is reporting for duty as a shelter worker. This is her second time heading to a major disaster, having worked in South Carolina last year during Hurricane Dorian. We’re told Stucke is a retired physician assistant and it’s “in her blood” to do it.

The wildfires have burned over 1 million acres. Over 13,000 firefighters have been struggling to contain the massive blazes that have killed at least four people. Two fires in the northern Bay Area and Central Valley, and one east of San Jose are among the state’s three largest wildfires in recorded history.

Wildland firefighters have been called up from around the country to assist.

