Vermont secures money for increased unemployment benefits

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont has secured funding for increased unemployment benefits.

Monday, Gov. Phil Scott announced the state got a grant from FEMA worth $35.8 million through the Lost Wages Assistance Program.

The LWA Program provides an additional $300 a week to eligible unemployment filers.

The Department of Labor has started implementing the program.

The governor has also requested $20 million in coronavirus relief funding from the Legislature to provide another $100 a week for those eligible, bringing the total benefit to $400 a week for three weeks.

