Vermont secures money for increased unemployment benefits
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont has secured funding for increased unemployment benefits.
Monday, Gov. Phil Scott announced the state got a grant from FEMA worth $35.8 million through the Lost Wages Assistance Program.
The LWA Program provides an additional $300 a week to eligible unemployment filers.
The Department of Labor has started implementing the program.
The governor has also requested $20 million in coronavirus relief funding from the Legislature to provide another $100 a week for those eligible, bringing the total benefit to $400 a week for three weeks.
