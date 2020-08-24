Windsor County woman charged with child abuse

CHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Windsor County woman will be in court Monday after police say she hurt a young child.

Police say earlier this month, Chester Police were brought to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical after a 5-year-old was admitted with a fractured arm and bruising. Officers say the reason for the injuries given by the caregiver, Ariel Cesan, was not consistent with the injuries presented.

Now the 25-year-old Chester woman faces charges of first degree aggravated domestic assault and cruelty to a child with serious bodily injury.

