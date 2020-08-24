Advertisement

Vermonters rally in push to get more women in politics

Vermonters rallied on the Statehouse lawn Monday in a push to get more women in politics.
Vermonters rallied on the Statehouse lawn Monday in a push to get more women in politics.
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Women in Vermont state government are highlighting the need to elect more women to higher office.

As the nation commemorates the 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote, Vermonters held a rally on the Statehouse lawn to push for more women in politics.

Vermont has only had one woman serve as governor and is the only state that has never elected a woman to Congress.

State leaders and candidates seeking higher office stress it's critical to bring in more voices to the decision-making process.

"It's our job moving forward to continually ask that question when talking about access to child care, paid family medical leave, criminal justice reform. Who's not at the table and how can we make sure to elevate the voices of those impacted as we think about our future?" said Molly Gray, Democrat for Vermont lieutenant governor.

Gray and Vermont Treasurer Beth Pearce are the only women on the Democrats' statewide ticket.

Republicans also have two statewide candidates. Miriam Berry is a candidate for Congress and Carolyn Branagan is challenging Pearce for treasurer.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

