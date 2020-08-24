BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It feels like summer again with warmth, humidity and thunderstorms but it will feel more like fall again midweek!

Today brought us some muggy conditions and we’ve seen some thunderstorms roll through.

Tuesday, a cold front will be approaching and there will be another round of showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be powerful.

Showers and thunderstorms will begin early in the morning Tuesday near the Canadian border, slide south into the Champlain Valley and then reach our central and southern counties by mid to late afternoon. The best chance for severe weather will be in those central and southern counties during the afternoon, with those heavy downpours, possibly damaging wind gusts, possible small hail, and frequent lightning.

Once the front clears the area late Tuesday, cooler and less humid air will come rolling in overnight,

and by Wednesday morning, it will feel like fall. We are expecting some sunshine on Wednesday, but even so, temperatures will only reach the 60s for most of us. Wednesday night will be another cool night.

Thursday and through the end of the week, we are expecting partly sunny skies, but there will be a few showers and possible thunderstorms from time to time as a couple of weak fronts will move through but overall, our weather will be quiet.

Keep an eye to the sky again on Tuesday, for more thunderstorms. If you see lightning or hear thunder, head indoors immediately!

