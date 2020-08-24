Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! It’s back to mid-summer weather - hot & humid - but only for another day or so. By mid-week, there will be a very fall-like feel to the air.

Like Sunday, today will be very warm & muggy with high temperatures getting into the mid-80s. Also like yesterday, there could be a few scattered showers & thunderstorms roaming around, and some of the ones that do form could be on the stronger side with some locally heavy downpours and brief, gusty winds.

There will be a better chance for showers & thunderstorms on Tuesday as a cold front drops down from north to south. That weather action will start in the morning after daybreak in our far northern areas near the Canadian border, and then move southward through our central & southern areas during the mid-to-late afternoon hours. That’s when some of the storms could turn severe, with those heavy downpours, possibly damaging wind gusts, possible small hail, and frequent lightning.

Once the front clears the area late Tuesday, cooler & less humid air will come barreling in on a crisp NW wind. By Wednesday morning, there will be a definite fall preview happening. And despite lots of sunshine on Wednesday, temperatures will be topping out only in the 60s for most of us.

After another cool night on Wednesday night, temperatures will come up a bit, but still be running a bit below normal for the rest of the week and through the weekend. Also, each day, starting on Thursday and lasting through the weekend, will feature partly sunny skies, but with a couple of weak fronts hanging around, there will be the chance for a few showers each day, too.

Keep an eye to the sky today, and especially on Tuesday, for those thunderstorms. If you see lightning or hear thunder, head indoors. Keep safe! -Gary

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Morning Weather Webcast

Updated: 1 hour ago
Gary has the latest forecast.

Forecast

A few strong thunderstorms possible Monday and again on Tuesday.

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Dave Busch
Monday will be muggy, with scattered thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon. A few may be strong. A strong cold front will then bring showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday, some of which may be strong or severe. This will be followed by a fall preview on Wednesday.

Forecast

A few thunderstorms are possible this afternoon, and may be strong or severe.

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 7:45 AM EDT
|
By Dave Busch
A stationary front will bring a few thunderstorms this afternoon, with may be strong. The same thing is expected to occur Monday afternoon. A strong cold front will then plow through on Tuesday, with possible strong thunderstorms. This will be followed by a fall preview later in the week.

Forecast

A few strong thunderstorms are possible Sunday afternoon and early evening.

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 7:58 PM EDT
|
By Dave Busch
A few afternoon and early evening thunderstorms are possible Sunday. Any that develop may be strong or even severe, so keep that in mind if you have outdoor plans. Showers and a few thunderstorms will continue Monday and Tuesday, followed by a fall preview later in the week.

Latest News

Forecast

Generally a quiet day today, but a thunderstorm or two is possible south.

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 9:04 AM EDT
|
By Dave Busch
A thunderstorm or two is possible south today, otherwise it will be partly sunny. A cold front will stall out on Sunday, with a few but possibly strong afternoon thunderstorms. Unsettled weather is expected through most of the week.

Forecast

Evening Weather Webcast

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 8:41 PM EDT
Your Friday outlook from the WCAX weather team.

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 3:49 PM EDT
|
By Sharon Meyer
The first part of the weekend will have better weather.

Forecast

Possible strong thunderstorms this afternoon in northern parts of the region.

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 7:05 AM EDT
|
By Dave Busch
The southern half of our region will have partly sunny skies today, but the northern half may have strong or even severe thunderstorms this afternoon, with damaging winds the primary threat. Saturday is looking good, though we'll have another chance for showers and thunderstorms on Sunday.

Forecast

Morning Weather Webcast

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:52 AM EDT
Dave has the latest forecast.

Forecast

Late Night Weather Webcast

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 12:37 AM EDT