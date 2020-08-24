BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! It’s back to mid-summer weather - hot & humid - but only for another day or so. By mid-week, there will be a very fall-like feel to the air.

Like Sunday, today will be very warm & muggy with high temperatures getting into the mid-80s. Also like yesterday, there could be a few scattered showers & thunderstorms roaming around, and some of the ones that do form could be on the stronger side with some locally heavy downpours and brief, gusty winds.

There will be a better chance for showers & thunderstorms on Tuesday as a cold front drops down from north to south. That weather action will start in the morning after daybreak in our far northern areas near the Canadian border, and then move southward through our central & southern areas during the mid-to-late afternoon hours. That’s when some of the storms could turn severe, with those heavy downpours, possibly damaging wind gusts, possible small hail, and frequent lightning.

Once the front clears the area late Tuesday, cooler & less humid air will come barreling in on a crisp NW wind. By Wednesday morning, there will be a definite fall preview happening. And despite lots of sunshine on Wednesday, temperatures will be topping out only in the 60s for most of us.

After another cool night on Wednesday night, temperatures will come up a bit, but still be running a bit below normal for the rest of the week and through the weekend. Also, each day, starting on Thursday and lasting through the weekend, will feature partly sunny skies, but with a couple of weak fronts hanging around, there will be the chance for a few showers each day, too.

Keep an eye to the sky today, and especially on Tuesday, for those thunderstorms. If you see lightning or hear thunder, head indoors. Keep safe! -Gary

