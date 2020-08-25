2 injured in prison disturbance in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Two people suffered minor injuries during a brief disturbance at a New Hampshire prison over the weekend.

The New Hampshire Department of Corrections says that inmates at a unit of the state’s New Hampshire State Prison for Men refused to go back to their cells after returning from a meal Saturday. Most of the prisoners eventually returned to their cells, though a few lit small fires and attempted to flood the unit. An inmate and an employee suffered minor injuries.

The union representing prison employees said the incident stemmed from inmates not having access to the canteen for the past two weeks.

