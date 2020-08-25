Advertisement

Asteroid to brush close to the Earth on the day before Election Day

This illustration shows asteroid 2020 QG's trajectory bending during its close approach to Earth. The asteroid is the closest known non-impacting asteroid ever detected. The asteroid passed by 1,830 miles (2,945 kilometers) above the southern Indian Ocean on Aug. 16. Another tiny asteroid will approach Earth on Nov. 2, but it's highly unlikely to make impact.(Source: NASA/JPL-Caltech)
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) - As if 2020 wasn’t wild enough, NASA is now monitoring an asteroid that will come close to earth the day before the U.S. election.

The agency says the asteroid is named 2018VP1. It was first identified from Palomar Observatory in San Diego County in November 2018.

Its diameter is about 6.5 feet, according to NASA's data.

The object will come close to the atmosphere, but the probability of it impacting Earth is very small at just 0.41%.

