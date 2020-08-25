Buffalo brewers discontinue Hindu deity themed beer
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Two New York craft breweries have discontinued a beer called “Aqua Shiva” after protest from Hindu activists.
New York Upstate reports that the beer was a collaboration between Buffalo breweries Pressure Drop Brewing and Big Ditch Brewing Co. and featured a caricature of the Hindu deity Shiva. The beer was a New England-style double IPA that was apart of a series of diety themed beers. Other beers included “Aqua Jesus” and “Aqua Buddha.”
In a joint statement, the breweries apologized to the Hindu community and said that they did not consider what Shiva represents.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)