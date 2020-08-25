‘Everybody Loves a Parade’ mural to be removed

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The controversial “Everybody Loves a Parade” mural will be removed August 31. It will then be stored at the Burlington International Airport.

City council voted unanimously on Monday night to approve this.

It was part of a series of requests included in the Parks, Art, and Culture Committee’s resolution.

They also asked council to authorize approve up to $25,000 to remove the mural and restore the painting it was built on top of called “Rainforest.”

The artist Gina Carrera, who created it in 1992, will design the new mural that will replace the parade mural.

