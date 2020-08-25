Advertisement

Fanny Allen rehab set to reopen

The Fanny Allen rehab center in Colchester is set to reopen.
The Fanny Allen rehab center in Colchester is set to reopen.(WCAX)
By Scott Fleishman
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - For weeks this past spring, inpatient rehab staff at Fanny Allen in Colchester experienced dizziness and nausea. It forced the rehab center to shut down.

Now, after an extensive investigation, hospital officials say it's set for a phased reopening in October.

The UVM Medical Center worked with the state but couldn't find a specific cause.

They say the reactions were likely due to an inadvertent combination of disinfectants being used for COVID-19 safety measures.

The space will undergo a number of upgrades, including mold remediation and the installation of hardwired carbon monoxide monitors.

Staff members will also receive additional training for what to do if any further incidents happen once the center reopens.

"We were all able to come together and freely voice what our concerns were and what we were looking for to be able to get back to the space so that we could safely reoccupy it," said Kallie Piette, a nurse educator.

"Ultimately, they have to feel good about going back, but I think they are feeling very confident that this has been a very transparent process," said Dawn Lebaron, the vice president of hospital services.

The phased re-entry is scheduled to take place during the weeks of Oct. 5 and Oct. 19.

