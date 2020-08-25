Gov. Scott: College students that violate COVID rules should be sent home

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Governor Phil Scott Tuesday said he shares the concerns of many people who worry that the return of college students to the region will lead to a spike in coronavirus cases.

"My fear is that they don't take it seriously -- wearing a mask, staying physically distant, not congregating over a set number, people getting together and not following the guidance -- I think that's my biggest fear," Scott said.

The comments come following a large off-campus party at a house in Castleton last weekend. Scott says state officials are following up to make sure the school is enforcing rules aimed at preventing such gatherings. The governor says students who don’t follow health and safety guidance should be sent home.

