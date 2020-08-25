Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Dashcam catches moment car crashes into GA. police officer during traffic stop

Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNWOODY, Ga. (CNN) - Dashcam video caught the moment a Georgia police officer was hit during a traffic stop on the side of an interstate last weekend.

A Dunwoody police officer was outside his vehicle talking to a driver he'd just pulled over for speeding when a DUI suspect slammed into the officer's SUV.

The SUV knocked into the officer, pushing him into the driver he had pulled over, who ended up over the guardrail.

Police say they both went to the hospital to get checked out and neither of them were seriously injured.

The Dunwoody Police Department posted on Facebook about the crash, saying it should be a reminder for drivers to move over when vehicles are stopped on the side of the road.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating, and charges have not yet been filed in the case.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gov. Scott: College students that violate COVID rules should be sent home

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Vermont Governor Phil Scott Tuesday said he shares the concerns of many people who worry that the return of college students to the region will lead to a spike in coronavirus cases.

National

Idaho RNC delegate Layne Bangerter describes Charlotte experience

Updated: 25 minutes ago

News

Protestesters demand action against Caledonia County sheriff’s deputy

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Adam Sullivan
Protestesters in St. Johnsbury Tuesday demanded action against a Caledonia County sheriff’s deputy accused of extortion and other charges.

National

FEMA’s involvement in hurricane response

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Kristin Kasper
President Trump has approved emergency declarations to free up aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency in areas of Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana.

National

Lawyer: Blake not likely to walk again after police shooting

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A Black man shot multiple times, apparently in the back, by police in Wisconsin is paralyzed from the waist down and has “eight holes” in his body, the father of victim Jacob Blake said.

Latest News

National Politics

Final 2 Mississippi flag proposals: Shield vs. magnolia

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Commissioners will choose a single design next week, and that will go on the Nov. 3 ballot for voters to accept or reject.

News

Stefanik featured in Republican National Convention video on women’s suffrage

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik will be a part of the Republican National Convention Tuesday night in a pre-produced video highlighting the 100th anniversary of women's suffrage.

National

FEMA’s involvement in hurricane response

Updated: 53 minutes ago

Back To School

UVM move-in day looks very different this year

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Ike Bendavid
Hundreds of students have made their way back to the University of Vermont campus and Tuesday, students living on campus started to move in their belongings. Our Ike Bendavid looks at how move-in day is different this year.

National

'Rapid intensification' is likely as Hurricane Laura tracks toward Gulf Coast

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
'Rapid intensification' is likely as Hurricane Laura tracks toward Gulf Coast.

Coronavirus

New virus cases decline in the US and experts credit masks

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The number of Americans newly diagnosed with the coronavirus is falling — a development experts credit at least partly to increased wearing of masks — even as the outbreak continues to claim nearly 1,000 lives in the U.S. each day.