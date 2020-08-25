Heavy rain triggers flooding in Northern New York

WHITEHALL, N.Y. (WCAX) - Heavy rain led to some major flooding in Whitehall.

Mayor Phil Smith says Monday night's storm caught the village off guard.

He says it began before 5 p.m. and lasted a few hours.

One of the hardest-hit areas was on Skenesborough Drive.

But Smith says the damage was widespread across the village.

“We had a basically torrential river flowing right where we are standing, last night. Right behind us on Broadway, was under about three or four feet of water, the village offices got completely flooded out. We’re dealing with that now and then around the village we had a number of trees and powerlines down. We had a major water break which took out our main water line to the village, so we had to shut the water down for a while,” Smith said.

About 40 homes were reported to have flooded basements.

The state sent water pumps, and crews from about a dozen communities showed up to assist cleaning up.

