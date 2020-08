PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Plattsburgh Police say they are “taking further appropriate measures” after a party last Friday night.

They say about 40 to 50 freshman students from SUNY Plattsburgh were drinking and playing music at Sailor’s Beach.

The school says two students have tested positive for COVID-19 so far this Fall.

