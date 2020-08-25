Advertisement

Protest to demand action against Caledonia County Sheriff’s deputy

Stephen Bunnell/File
Stephen Bunnell/File(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Organizers of a protest set for Tuesday in St. Johnsbury aim to demand action against a Caledonia County sheriff’s deputy accused of extortion and other charges.

The investigation into Deputy Sheriff Stephen Bunnell began back in April after Facebook messages were found suggesting an accused female drug dealer was asking for favors from Bunnell and providing suspected nude photos in return. St. Johnsbury Police Chief Tim Page told state police that Bunnell confessed to giving the woman money in exchange for nude photos. A woman also told police that Bunnell promised to make her tickets disappear and help get her license back in exchange for sex.

Organizers behind Tuesday’s protest, Michelle Fay and Sophie Patenaude, said on Facebook they plan to support the alleged victims and demand action, including a police oversight committee. It starts at 9:30 a.m. in front of the courthouse.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

‘Everybody Loves a Parade’ mural to be removed

Updated: moments ago
|
By Erin Brown
The controversial “Everybody Loves a Parade” mural will be removed August 31st. It will then be stored at the Burlington International Airport.

News

Vt. Health Department: COVID-19 testing is not prevention

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Governor Phil Scott and administration officials will hold another pandemic press conference Tuesday.

News

Plainfield woman dies in crash

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A Plainfield woman is dead after a crash late Monday night.

News

Summer camps prep kids for school classrooms

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Kevin Gaiss
Summer camps are winding down, but the lessons learned while school was out could help students when school is in.

Latest News

News

Police bust SUNY Plattsburgh party

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Plattsburgh Police say they are “taking further appropriate measures” after a party last Friday night.

News

State police investigating death of Windham County man

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Vermont State Police are investigating the death of a 43-year-old Windham County man last month.

News

Summer camps prep kids for school classrooms

Updated: 3 hours ago
Summer camps are winding down, but the lessons learned while school was out could help students when school is in.

News

Burlington City Council decides not to give CityPlace update

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A meeting is scheduled Monday to go over plans for CityPlace in downtown Burlington.

News

'Everybody Loves a Parade' mural to be removed

Updated: 9 hours ago
'Everybody Loves a Parade' mural to be removed

News

Burlington City Council to continue CityPlace discussion

Updated: 9 hours ago
Burlington City Council to continue CityPlace discussion