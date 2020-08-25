Protest to demand action against Caledonia County Sheriff’s deputy

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Organizers of a protest set for Tuesday in St. Johnsbury aim to demand action against a Caledonia County sheriff’s deputy accused of extortion and other charges.

The investigation into Deputy Sheriff Stephen Bunnell began back in April after Facebook messages were found suggesting an accused female drug dealer was asking for favors from Bunnell and providing suspected nude photos in return. St. Johnsbury Police Chief Tim Page told state police that Bunnell confessed to giving the woman money in exchange for nude photos. A woman also told police that Bunnell promised to make her tickets disappear and help get her license back in exchange for sex.

Organizers behind Tuesday’s protest, Michelle Fay and Sophie Patenaude, said on Facebook they plan to support the alleged victims and demand action, including a police oversight committee. It starts at 9:30 a.m. in front of the courthouse.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.