Sheridan Making History in Play-by-Play

Vermont native is one of a handful of female broadcasters in Minor League Baseball
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sports have always been a big part of Maura Sheridan’s life.

“I played field hockey, basketball and lacrosse at Rice,” she said. “I was really lucky because the teams I was on were really good. I won 3 State Championships when I was there.”

Sheridan’s playing days ended when she graduated from Rice in 2014...but shortly after arriving at Syracuse University, another avenue opened up to put her back in the game.

“When I was 19, I was a sophomore, Sam Hyman, who used to be the UVM men’s basketball guy here, he reached out to me and said, ‘Hey look, we have this station called WAER. And I know you really like sports, so are you interested in joining? We don’t have one single girl on staff,‘” she said.

Sheridan took him up on the offer.

“I Started to do sidelines for them, did updates for them, and then when I was a junior, they let me try play by play,” she said. “I’m really glad I tried it, because obviously it changed my life.”

Sheridan’s first job after graduation brought her right back to Vermont, and for the past two winters, she has served as the voice of a team she idolized growing up: the UVM women’s basketball team.

“I went to obviously the women’s camp when May Kotsopoulos, Courtnay Pilypaitis were on those teams,” she said. “And I’ll never forget this because I made an All-Star game and we got to play against the coaches. So I played against May Kotsapoulous and she didn’t take it easy against me at all, she crossed me up in front of the entire camp. Those are some of my fondest, while embarrassing memories and I just absolutely love UVM sports. I grew up here going to games so my first game was kind of surreal because you know, my parents were in the stands, this is everything that I’ve kinda wanted, to call games for my hometown team. It’s really been a dream.”

But what does a college basketball play by play broadcaster do from April to October?

“It’s really complicated to explain my lifestyle to people that don’t understand that I split time between here in Vermont and then wherever I’m calling baseball,” Sheridan said.

She cut her teeth working in the Cape Cod League while still in school, and in the Summer of 2019, Sheridan became one of just five women calling play by play in all of affiliated Minor League Baseball when she was hired by the Fayetteville Woodpeckers.

“Yeah, I didn’t know that when I applied for this job,” she said. “I figured there was not that many, just because you know, that’s kind of how it is in this business. There’s not that many women calling play-by-play period. It was an interesting experience, definitely really nerve-wracking, but I got to call 70 games which was crazy and I grew so much, and I think it really helped me here at UVM.”

