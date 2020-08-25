Southern Vermont College trustees file for Chapter 7, again

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The Southern Vermont College trustees have filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, again.

The Bennington Banner reports that the request filed Monday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court - Vermont Division is similar to a dismissed request filed in June.

Chapter 7 trustee Raymond Obuchowski requested the dismissal and said that he did not believe he could proceed because of a previously arranged six-week youth camp.

Chairman David Newell says that the camp has concluded and that the board expects to see campus assets auctioned.

Southern Vermont College announced it would close due to declining enrollment and debt, and has been for sale since the end of the 2019 school year.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)