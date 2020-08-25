State police investigate injuries that led up to a death

GUILFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating the death of a 43-year-old.

We’re told Robert “Zach” Phelps III of Guilford was in critical condition and comatose at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon earlier this month and he died.

A family member says it was because of injuries he got in late July.

Police are now working to figure out how he got hurt.

