Stefanik featured in Republican National Convention video on women’s suffrage

Rep. Elise Stefanik
Rep. Elise Stefanik(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WCAX) - New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik will be a part of the Republican National Convention Tuesday night in a pre-produced video highlighting the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage.

Elizabeth Cady Stanton, a leading figure in getting women the right to vote, was from Johnstown, New York, in Stefanik's district.

Stefanik called it a tremendous honor to get to pay tribute to Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Susan B. Anthony and other suffragettes.

"I would not have the honor and opportunity to serve my community in Congress were it not for their incredible leadership, so it's very humbling and it's very exciting for my district and for Johnstown, in particular, to get this national attention and recognition," said Stefanik, R-New York.

Stefanik is expected to address the country as part of the RNC Wednesday night. She will reportedly speak about the legacy of Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

