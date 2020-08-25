Summer camps prep kids for school classrooms

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Summer camps are winding down, but the lessons learned while school was out could help students when school is in.

For kids who spent the summer in day camps, school may not look so strange. That’s because they had to wear masks, social distance, wash hands and follow other recommended safety protocols.

Parents say they saw a change in their kids from the beginning of the summer to now.

“Since she started school and camp she’s fine,” said Stacey McClellan. “She puts it on and goes about her day and they don’t even remember that she has it on.”

