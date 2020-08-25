SUNY Plattsburgh considers suspending students caught partying

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - SUNY Plattsburgh is looking to crack down on students busted for partying on the beach. The school has identified 43 students from the party. School President Alexander Enyedi says this is a situation they are taking very seriously. Charges are still being considered for the students but could ultimately end in suspension from the campus.

"To our students, our young people in the area: comply. Comply, comply, comply. It is not difficult," said Garry Douglas of the North Country Chamber of Commerce.

Friday night, Plattsburgh Police broke up a party on Sailor Beach by the U.S. Oval with 40-50 SUNY Plattsburgh freshmen. The bridge to Sailor Beach is currently closed.

The school has worked with Plattsburgh Police to identify students who were at the party. So far, they have the names of 43 students.

"All of those 43 students are undergoing interviews, and at this point in time, I am expecting later today or tomorrow reference back from the student conduct office for charges," Enyedi said.

The SUNY Plattsburgh president says he wants the community to know he is taking this situation seriously.

"They want to be assured that we take what's happening here seriously. And I take what's happening here very seriously in all aspects of campus," Enyedi said.

He says the charges are still being determined for the students but could end with them needing to leave campus.

"Up to and including dismissal and interim suspension from the campus," Enyedi said.

Currently, there are two positive cases of COVID-19 on campus grounds. Those students are in isolation.

Enyedi says he plans to be aggressive with the issue at hand.

"When I say the word aggressive, I also mean the word rapid. I want to see a rapid, quick resolution to this issue, as well," he said.

Jim Malatras, the newly appointed SUNY chancellor was on campus Tuesday for a tour on the school's safety plan. He addressed the recent party but applauded the students who are doing what's right.

“Most students here are complying,” Malatras said. “We want to celebrate those students doing the right thing and quickly discipline students who are not doing the right thing.”

The chancellor also announced on Tuesday that SUNY Plattsburgh will test students on campus using pool testing.

The saliva test was developed at SUNY Upstate Medical for SUNY campuses. It's a unique test that runs 10-20 people all in one test. If the pool test comes back positive, they rerun the individual samples in the test to find out who was the positive test.

The turnaround for these tests are 24-36 hours.

“We will be doing is sampling these student populations that are in the high-risk areas in terms of either high-density housing, residence halls and we will be doing that on a weekly basis in terms of running a collections sample protocol. We will be analyzing and taking samples, we won’t sample everybody every week but if we do this on a weekly basis as the semester goes by, we will actually collect samples from students on multiple cases and multiple times over the semester,” Enyedi said.

