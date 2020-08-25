Advertisement

U. of Alabama students, businesses react to bars shutting down in Tuscaloosa

Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - It was a quiet Monday evening on the Strip in Tuscaloosa after Mayor Walt Maddox ordered bars closed at 5 p.m. for two weeks to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Some popular bars sat empty. However, the Black Warrior Brewing Company in downtown is still open.

The brewing company doesn’t fall under Maddox’s order because it’s a manufacturer. That’s a little saving grace for co-owner and brewmaster Jason Spikes.

He is still concerned about business over the next two weeks. Spikes say business was slowly starting to pick back up before the mayor’s decision.

“We’re definitely not back where we were before the shut down during spring break, and I think this is going to impact us again and even our neighbors and restaurants and bars have slowed down drastically,” Spikes said.

Maddox’s decision didn’t sit well with some Alabama students. Students were very vocal off camera, saying they don’t agree with the mayor’s decision at all.

Some students are in full agreement with the mayor shutting down bars. Charles Disano, a pre-med student from New York, said one of his family members had COVID-19. He says the mayor’s decision is long overdue.

“I believe it’s very necessary to curb the spread because I feel like many people really aren’t taking it seriously…I really hope this is a learning experience for everybody here. Hopefully they can start taking it a little more seriously, so we don’t have to shut down and cancel football,” Disano said.

Earlier in the day, UA and city officials said the fall is in “serious jeopardy” if things do not improve.

The university has 531 positive COVID-19 cases for students, faculty and staff, according to a University of Alabama System COVID-19 dashboard. The positive cases are since Aug. 19 and do not include entry testing.

Copyright 2020 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Hundreds of thousands ordered to flee coast ahead of Hurricane Laura

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
More than half a million people were ordered to evacuate the Gulf Coast on Tuesday as Laura strengthened into a hurricane that forecasters said could slam into Texas and Louisiana with ferocious winds, heavy flooding and the power to push seawater miles inland.

National Politics

UN council rejects US demand to `snap back’ Iran sanctions

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The president of the U.N. Security Council has rejected the Trump administration’s demand to restore all U.N. sanctions on Iran.

National

Crews keep working to pen in huge California wildfires

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Firefighters in wine country north of San Francisco had created containment lines — used to prevent fires from spreading — around 29 percent of that blaze.

National

Falwell says he’s resigned from Liberty University

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Falwell confirmed his departure in an interview with The Associated Press a day after the school said he had submitted, then rescinded his resignation.

National

Jacob Blake’s dad says son left paralyzed by Wisconsin police shooting

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A Black man shot multiple times, apparently in the back, by police in Wisconsin is paralyzed from the waist down and has “eight holes” in his body, the father of victim Jacob Blake said.

Latest News

National

Jacob Blake's uncle calls for peaceful protests

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
"We're going to demand justice but we're going to do that without tearing up our own communities," said Justin Blake, the uncle of Jacob Blake, who was shot several times by police.

News

DMV to open 3 offices, tackle backlog of transactions

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Waiting in line at the DMV may soon be a thing of the past. Vermont officials say the DMV is reopening three branches next week following COVID closures and that appointments will now be by reservation only.

AP

NH mental health providers concerned about kids during pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Mental health officials said Monday that children are a particular concern during the coronavirus pandemic both as patients and as offspring of providers working from home.

Coronavirus

Revved by Sturgis Rally, COVID-19 infections move fast, far

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Public health departments in at least six states are trying to measure how much and how quickly the coronavirus spread at the rally before people traveled home to over half of the counties in the United States.

News

30K absentee ballots turned in so far for NH primary

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
About 30,000 New Hampshire voters already have cast their ballots for the Sept. 8 primary thanks to the temporary expansion of absentee voting because of the coronavirus.

News

2 injured in prison disturbance in New Hampshire

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Two people suffered minor injuries during a brief disturbance at a New Hampshire prison over the weekend.