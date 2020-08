WOODBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A Plainfield woman is dead after a crash late Monday night.

State police say just before midnight they responded to Route 14 in Woodbury.

They say Betty Sawyer was found dead after her car went off the road, hit a pole and flipped.

Police say the crash was not witnessed and don’t know how fast she was going.

