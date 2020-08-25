Ventilation study finds no pattern in NH nursing home outbreaks

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - State health officials say a review of New Hampshire nursing homes that experienced coronavirus outbreaks found no correlation between their ventilation systems and how the virus spread through the facilities.

Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said Tuesday she expected that air exchange systems would make a significant difference but that wasn’t the case in the 28 facilities with outbreaks.

The state is, however, still encouraging schools to consider upgrades to their own systems, and Gov. Chris Sununu said he is exploring state funding if federal funding isn’t available.

