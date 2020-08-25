Advertisement

Vt. Health Department: COVID-19 testing is not prevention

Friday's Vermont COVID-19 briefing
Friday's Vermont COVID-19 briefing(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont health experts are clarifying when you should get tested for COVID-19.

Here’s when the health department recommends testing:

  • For people with COVID-19 symptoms
  • If you’ve been in close contact with someone who tested positive
  • If you’re referred by a health care provider for another reason

Here’s when it’s not recommended:

  • Just to make sure you’re OK before visiting another household or attending a gathering.

Health teams say testing only tells you if you have COVID-19 the day you were tested. You could have been exposed, but it was too early to show up on a test or you could be exposed after you already got the test.

They say testing is not prevention, and a negative test does not necessarily mean it is safe to gather with others.

Pandemic press conference Tuesday

Governor Phil Scott and state health leaders are gathering on Tuesday for another pandemic press conference.

School starts in just two weeks, so we expect to hear about reopening plans, an update on the case numbers and college students moving back to our area.

We could also learn more about something we’re asked often, DMV reopenings.

The press conference is at 11 a.m. Tuesday. We’ll carry it live for you on Channel 3.

