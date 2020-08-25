Walmart to install Mamava breastfeeding pods

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont-based company is getting a boost thanks to one of the world largest retailers.

Walmart and Mamava announced plans on Tuesday to install lactation suites in more than 100 Walmart stores.

The pods are freestanding spaces that provide a clean, comfortable and private option to breastfeed or pump.

The pods are accessed through the Mamava app.

They are free to use.

Walmart is the first retailer to install Mamava pods in a store setting.

