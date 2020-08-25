Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Sharon Meyer
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A taste of fall is on the way!

It is still summer, but a cold front is dropping down across northern New England with a few showers and thunderstorms. Once the front clears the area to our south this evening, skies will be clearing out, and cooler, less humid air will come pouring in on a brisk NW wind.

Wednesday will bring plenty of sunshine, but it will be unseasonably chilly. Temperatures will hold in the 60s during the afternoon while the normal high in Burlington is now 78°.

Thursday, a frontal system moving in from the west may bring some more active weather on Thursday, especially in our southern areas, with a chance for showers and thunderstorms.

Then late Friday into Saturday, another frontal system may be interacting with the remnants of Tropical Storm/Hurricane Laura to bring us rain, especially in our southern sections. We’ll have to keep an eye on that, as the track of that tropical system is still unclear. Then a few showers could linger into Sunday before we clear out early next week.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

