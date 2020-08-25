BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! We have one more day of warm, muggy weather with showers & thunderstorms, then we are headed for a brief, fall preview.

A cold front will be dropping down from NW to SE today, accompanied by showers & thunderstorms, first in our northern areas during the morning, and then during the afternoon for our central & southern areas. It is mainly those central & southern areas that have the best chance of getting some possibly severe thunderstorms, with locally heavy downpours, possibly damaging wind gusts, small hail, and frequent lightning.

Once the front clears the area to our south by this evening, skies will be clearing out, and cooler, less humid air will come rushing in on a brisk NW wind.

There will be lots of sunshine on Wednesday, but it will be feeling a lot like fall as temperatures will be running about 10 degrees below normal (normal high for Burlington is now 78°).

A frontal system moving in from the west may bring some more active weather on Thursday, especially in our southern areas, with a chance for showers & thunderstorms.

Another frontal system may be interacting with the remnants of Tropical Storm/Hurricane Laura late Friday into Saturday to bring us rain, especially in our southern sections. A few showers could linger into Sunday before we clear out heading into next week.

For a change, temperatures will be running below normal during the end of the week and through the weekend.

-Gary

