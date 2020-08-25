Zuckerman touts record on promoting climate economy

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Lieutenant Governor David Zuckerman and leaders of environmental groups say a Zuckerman administration would create jobs and put Vermont on track to meet its climate goals.

At his first major campaign stop since his Democratic primary win, Zuckerman touted his record on promoting a climate economy and outlined his vision for growing renewable resources.

The lieutenant governor says he'd work across government and the private sector to encourage weatherization and renewable energy.

He's also calling on the governor to sign the Global Warming Solutions Act which would hold the state accountable if it fails to meet its climate goals.

Zuckerman says since Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont, was elected, Vermont has lost more than 900 jobs in the clean energy sector.

"I want to invest in Vermont and Vermonters. I want to create jobs in this growing industry. I want to build a better future, a stronger Vermont," Zuckerman said.

Governor Scott, however, has also taken steps toward bolstering the state's climate economy. He says he remains committed to getting 90% of the state's energy from renewable resources by 2050.

The Scott administration has also spent half a million dollars on the state’s fleet of electric vehicles and over $1 million on electric vehicle charging stations.

