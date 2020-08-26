Advertisement

1 motorcyclist killed, 2 injured in Lyndon crash

(WAGM)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LYNDON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say one motorcyclist was killed and two others were injured in a crash in Lyndon.

It happened shortly after 11 a.m. on Red Village Road.

Investigators say a car crossed the center line and collided with the first of the three motorcycles. The two other bikers had to take evasive actions to avoid the crash.

The driver of the first motorcycle, Philip Barret, 43, of East Burke, was thrown from his bike. He died at the scene.

The other two bikers were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police say the driver of the car was not injured. They did not release the driver’s name or say whether that person faces any charges. They say the investigation is ongoing.

Red Village Road was closed for several hours.

