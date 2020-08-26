Another Vermont inmate in Mississippi tests positive for COVID

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - More COVID-19 test results for Vermont inmates were released on Wednesday.

There were no positive cases among the 455 staffers and inmates at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield.

But at the Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility in Mississippi, another Vermont inmate tested positive.

There are now 185 positive cases identified among the 219 Vermont inmates at the Mississippi facility, 153 of whom are now in recovery.

This latest round of testing was conducted as part of Vermont DOC and the Vermont Health Department’s plan to test all Vermont facilities on a rotating basis.

