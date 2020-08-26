Advertisement

AP Source: Reds-Brewers game off in wake of Kenosha shooting

Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun (8) gestures after hitting a double during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Milwaukee.
Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun (8) gestures after hitting a double during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Milwaukee.(AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2020
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers' game against the Cincinnati Reds scheduled for Wednesday night is being postponed in the wake of the weekend shooting by police of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Wisconsin, a person with knowledge of the situation said.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the postponement had not been officially announced.

The postponement came after the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks didn’t come out on the floor for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series with the Orlando Magic on Wednesday afternoon at Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NBA officials later announced that all three of the day’s scheduled playoff games had been postponed.

Blake was shot multiple times by police in Kenosha, about 40 miles south of Milwaukee. The Blake family’s attorney said Blake was paralyzed and that it would “take a miracle” for him to walk again.

The shooting of the 29-year-old Blake was captured on cellphone video Sunday and ignited protests in Kenosha and elsewhere.

