Black Lives Matter protesters say they have no plans to leave Battery Park

Black Lives Matter protesters have been camped out in front of the Burlington Police Department for more than 24-hours, demanding justice for Jacob Blake, the Black man shot in the back by police in Wisconsin last weekend. They're also calling for action here in Vermont.

Among the chants by demonstrators in Burlington over the last day is a call demanding justice for Douglas Kilburn, the man who died last year after Burington Officer Cory Campbell punched him during a confrontation. Protesters also cited the names of other Burlington officers previously accused of excessive force -- Jason Bellavance and Joe Corrow. The group is again calling to defund the police department, as they did after the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota.

It's the longest Black Lives Matter rally in Burlington and those taking part say they have no plan to leave anytime soon.

The Burlington Police Commission's Randall Harp says that since the three officers accused of police brutality have already been punished, firing them isn't an option. "There was a disciplinary procedure that was in effect that did happen. So, there are protections against multiple penalties for one same infraction," Harp said.

Burington Deputy Chief Jon Murad issued a statement that read in part: "Burlington treasures free speech and the Burlington Police Department works regularly to facilitate First Amendment expressions. We also work to balance every community member's rights against every other community member's rights, and this is why we have laws like noise ordinances."

Murad said police are trying to work with protesters in the park “in productive, safe ways,” but wouldn’t say if they will allow them to spend a second night camping in the park.

