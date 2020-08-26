Demonstrators rally at Battery Park overnight to protest Jacob Blake shooting

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlingtonians rallied at Battery Park to protest the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

Protesters started around 6 PM on Tuesday. They began on Pearl Street and then walked down to the police station, where they stood in the middle of the road, blocked traffic for quite some time. Protesters are demanding justice for Blake.

“I mean it was absolutely unjustified and just a reflection of how far our nation has to come,” protester Nataleigh Noble said.

“It’s still happening right in the heat of the moment and I think that it definitely needs to change,” Sofia Nuovo said.

“People call black people a lie, you experience a struggle, you will know there story, you will get to here from them,” Andy Siki said. “Just having this talk, we’re doing right now is important. You can get your story out there. You can hear me and I can hear what you have to say. That’s it.”

