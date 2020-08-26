Elizabethtown Community Hospital temporarily suspends visitations

ELIZABETHTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - Visits to the Elizabethtown Community Hospital are being temporarily suspended to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

This comes after a recent outbreak at the Essex Center.

On Tuesday, they reported their fourth resident death.

Hospital officials say they have been working with Essex Center and the health department to monitor the outbreak and limit the spread in the community.

They hope the visitor restriction will further minimize the risk of potential exposure in the county.

We’re told special considerations will be made. They say they will reassess in the coming weeks when they can return to limited visits.

