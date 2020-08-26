Advertisement

How Vermont Catholic schools prepared for in-person learning

A look at the precautions Christ the King in Rutland put in place to prepare for in-person learning.
By Olivia Lyons
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Catholic Schools are preparing for their kids to return in just under two weeks. And while many schools throughout the state are choosing a hybrid model, eleven out of 12 Catholic schools will have students in person, five days a week. Students will return via a hybrid model at the other one. I visited one of the schools opening with an in-person model to look at the precautions they have put in place to ensure everyone’s safety.

"Our goal is in-person. That's what we've been working towards from the get-go," said Lila Millard, the principal of Christ the King.

Catholic schools have been looking at each individual classroom to assess what they need to be successful in keeping everyone healthy.

In some classrooms with young students who may have a hard time keeping their masks on, sneeze guards have been put in place.

Each classroom through at least fifth grade will have plexiglass protectors. It will keep the teachers safe when they are standing at the board teaching or if they are reading their class a story.

Jeanne Gearon, the superintendent for the Roman Catholic Diocese Schools, says they have seen both a drop in attendance from some families who have decided the full, in-person learning model is not for them. But it has enticed other families.

"We've also seen an uptick in people who are interested in exploring our schools and looking at what we have to offer," Gearon said.

I asked if an overall decrease of families attending Catholic schools has allowed schools the room for in-person learning and Gearon told me yes. But this doesn't mean they will be largely expanding their numbers.

"We are not willy-nilly throwing the doors open and taking in. We are honoring what we have been asked to honor for the safety and health of the entire community," Gearon said.

Jenn Fullam is a teacher at CKS, as well as a parent to a sixth-grader and an eighth-grader. Fullam and her kids say they don't have any concerns.

"We're doing a really great job here at Christ the King, so I'm pretty comfortable with the kids coming back to school as a teacher and as a parent," Fullam said.

Principal Millard says it's difficult but the school staffers and community are making it possible. She says the personal connection with their teacher and other students is what the kids need to grow and learn.

"The Catholic schools-- us, in particular-- are small enough we are, I don't want to use the word comfortable so much, but we are confident in what we are able to do for these kids and maintain their health and safety," Millard said.

The school is still waiting for some supplies to arrive to complete their rooms.

They have also completely changed the school drop-off procedures and warn those in the Rutland community it may back up traffic on Route 7.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

