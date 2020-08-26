In Winooski, students lead charge for anti-racist school reform

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - People who logged into the Winooski School Board session on July 15 expecting a quiet, routine meeting were in for a surprise. Over the course of the two-and-a-half-hour Zoom call, a group of students of color and recent alumni shared raw, blunt testimony about their school experience.

Winooski is the most diverse city in Vermont, but the stories told at the meeting made clear that racism persists, even there.

Dom Amato spoke with Seven Days reporter Alison Novak, who wrote about the story in this week’s issue.

