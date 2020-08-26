Advertisement

Lay’s BBQ chips recalled over allergy concerns

Mislabeled bags of Lay's BBQ chips could contain milk products and sicken people with certain allergies.
Mislabeled bags of Lay's BBQ chips could contain milk products and sicken people with certain allergies.(Frito-Lay via CNN Newsource)
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Frito-Lay is recalling barbecue flavored potato chips that may contain undeclared milk products.

The company says it happened when barbecue chip bags were accidentally filled with another flavor.

That flavor contains milk products, which could make people with certain allergies ill and in some cases, be life threatening.

The incorrect bags went out to more than 10 states.

The recall affects several sizes of barbecue chip bags, from one ounce to 15 and a half ounce bags.

No other flavors are affected.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Northeast Kingdom duck farmer-influencer finds fame on YouTube

Updated: 36 minutes ago
Diversification is a word you hear a lot in farming nowadays. Morgan Gold doesn’t have all his eggs in one basket on his small duck farm. He’s got another commodity that he sells -- a Vermont way of life.

News

Stefanik featured in Republican National Convention video on women's suffrage

Updated: 40 minutes ago
New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik will be a part of the Republican National Convention Tuesday night in a pre-produced video highlighting the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage.

News

Vt. lawmakers being part 2 of unusual session

Updated: 40 minutes ago
Vermont lawmakers have returned to work to tackle the state budget and continue work on other coronavirus-related relief bills.

News

DMV to open 3 offices, tackle backlog of transactions

Updated: 41 minutes ago
You will be able to go to the DMV again starting Monday. But only in three spots. And even then, only with an appointment.

Latest News

News

Vermont districts work to finalize back-to-school plans

Updated: 41 minutes ago
The state says most schools have decided the safest approach is to open with a hybrid of in-person and remote learning. Most are making final preparations, with teachers returning to classrooms this week. Our Olivia Lyons looks at whether schools are ready.

News

UVM move-in day looks very different this year

Updated: 42 minutes ago
Hundreds of students have made their way back to the University of Vermont campus and Tuesday, students living on campus started to move in their belongings. Our Ike Bendavid looks at how move-in day is different this year.

National Politics

Day 2 at GOP convention: a first lady, a pardon, Pompeo

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The people closest to President Donald Trump -- his family -- are starring on the second night of the Republican National Convention.

National

Hurricane Laura is gaining strength

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
Hurricane Laura is growing into a monster of a storm and Texas' governor is warning it could strengthen into a dangerous category 4 storm before it strikes land.

National Politics

Republican National Convention day 2 wrap

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Day two of the Republican National Convention features Melania Trump and Mike Pompeo

National

Falwell says he’s resigned from Liberty University

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Falwell confirmed his departure in an interview with The Associated Press a day after the school said he had submitted, then rescinded his resignation.