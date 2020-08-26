Local Women’s Equality Day celebrations around our region

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Wednesday is the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment which guarantees women the right to vote.

To celebrate, socially-distant gatherings are being held outside. Members of the Vermont Suffrage Centennial Alliance say people will be getting together outside post offices, town halls, or libraries in several towns.

People are encouraged to wear 1920s hats or “votes for women” sashes. They are also asking everyone to stay at least six-feet apart and wear face coverings.

Burlington’s event will be at 11 a.m. in front of City Hall and it’s expected to have speakers.

People are also celebrating in Plattsburgh this Women’s Equality Day. The Clinton County Historical Association has paired up with the League of Women Voters of the North Country to celebrate.

JOIN THE VIRTUAL FORUM - The Clinton County Historical Association and the League of Women Voters of the North Country... Posted by Clinton County Historical Association on Saturday, August 15, 2020

This year, the event will take place virtually over Zoom starting at 4 p.m.

